East Palatka man gets life in prison for killing 1, injuring another

PALATKA, Fla. - A 62-year-old East Palatka man was sentenced Thursday to life without parole for a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another in 2018.

Charles Edward Price was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the 2018 shooting took place after a dispute outside an East Palatka home. Deputies found Patrick James Nolan, 60, dead and his brother, Michael Francis Nolan, 59, seriously injured.

Deputies said Price shot both brothers. He was arrested near the St. Johns County line.

