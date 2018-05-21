Extra security added in Putnam County schools this week

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Parents and students in Putnam County can expect to see extra security on school campuses in the wake of Friday’s mass shooting at a Texas High School.

In a statement posted on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said there is no specific threat to any of the schools but the added security is a response to recent events.

Parents and Students,

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the safety of our students and we are taking the necessary steps to see to it that our schools are secure in the last week of the school year. While we work tirelessly with the Putnam County School District to make plans for next school year, we are remaining focused on this year. The responsibilities of many of our law enforcement personnel are being adjusted in the coming week to place additional deputies on school campuses. We want to ensure our students and parents that we are doing everything possible to make the last week of school a safe and rewarding experience for all. These additional security efforts are not the result of any specific threat to any Putnam County Schools, but are a responsible response to events nationwide.

- Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach

While the exact details have not been settled, school leaders are continuing to work on arming select employees, as part of the Governor’s Guardian program.

The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

