Pomona Park pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle

POMONA PARK, Fla. - A 22-year-old pedestrian died Saturday night after he was struck by a motorcycle in southern Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said Samuel Biddle, of Pomona Park, was crossing West Main Street near West Wayne Street at 10:53 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Suzuki GSX-R. Briddle died at the scene.

The motorcyclist, Issac Shelton, 38, of Crescent City, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the preliminary crash report, charges in the crash are pending the outcome of the investigation.

