FEMA awards Putnam County nearly $1.5M for improved drainage system

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putnam County will receive a federal grant to fund designing a new and improved drainage system near St. Johns Avenue in Palatka to prevent flooding during heavy rain events, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday.

The nearly $1.5 million grant from FEMA will help pay to design, engineer, permit and put out to bid the project, which is expected to include an improved culvert system and a new stormwater retention pond.

The project includes a large culvert that would replace the existing ditch collection system and concrete pipes that would feed stormwater into the proposed new pond, FEMA said.

“Hurricane Irma wreaked devastation across the state of Florida, and it is important that the federal government works with state and local leaders to ensure that our communities are well-prepared for future storms,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said in a statement. “I welcome these funds to Putnam County.”

According to FEMA, the project will be designed to provide protection against a 100-year rain event.

