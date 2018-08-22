FHP: 1 killed, 1 in critical condition after serious Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A crash in Putnam County killed a passenger and sent the driver to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Nancy Chan, 44, from East Palatka died from her injuries Tuesday night. Her driver, Ca Dinh Van, 45, was flown to Orange Park Medical Center where he is fighting for his life.

The crash took place on State Road 207 and County Road 207A around 8:13 p.m.

Troopers say the 2003 Honda Accord they were riding in collided with an SUV. The collision sent their car into the shoulder of the road and the SUV off-road, into the grass median.

The SUV driver has minor injuries from the wreck but was not transported to a hospital.

Charges are pending in this investigation, FHP reported.

