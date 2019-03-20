FHP: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash outside paper mill

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Palatka man was killed and a San Mateo man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. on County Road 216, just west of U.S. Highway 17.

According to the Highway Patrol, a semitrailer was parked on C.R. 16 in front of the Georgia-Pacific Paper Mill. Troopers said the semi was parked partially in the westbound right turn lane and partially on the shoulder.

For unknown reasons, according to troopers, a Chevrolet pickup truck heading west on C.R. 16 traveled into the right turn lane and the front of the pickup collided with the rear of the semi.

Troopers said the passenger in the pickup, 39-year-old Dantonia Williams, died at the scene and the driver of the pickup, an 81-year-old man, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old Jacksonville man, was reportedly uninjured.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

