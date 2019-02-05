FHP: 3 injured in Putnam crash on Bardin Road

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla., - Three people were injured in a head-on collision in Putnam County on Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Carrie Lynn Snipes, 29, was driving north on Bardin Road near State Road 100 at 7:30 p.m. when her van veered into the lane of Trevor Carl Bishop, who was driving south in his truck, troopers say. Both drivers tried to avoid each other but crashed head-on.

Snipes was airlifted to University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with critical injuries. The passenger in her van, John Michael Sturdivant, 29, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. Bishop was also taken to Shands with serious injuries.

Troopers are still investigating. Charges are pending.

