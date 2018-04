SATSUMA, Fla. - At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Satsuma, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 7 p.m. to the deadly accident on County Road 309 at Shell Harbour Road.

Other injuries were involved but the conditions are unknown at this time.

News4Jax will update this article once more information becomes available.

