FHP: Bicyclist thrown into ditch after being hit by car dies

A 60-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Wednesday evening in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Harry Cherry of East Palatka was riding south on East River Road when he was knocked into a ditch by a car, troopers said.

Cherry was not wearing a helmet and died at Putnam Community Medical Center, according to the crash report.

The 89-year-old female driver of the Toyota Sienna that hit Cherry was not injured in the crash, troopers said. She remained at the scene.

Charges are pending an investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.