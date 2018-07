PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash was reported Tuesday afternoon near Hollister in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on State Road 20 near Wippletree Road.

As of 6:30 p.m., all westbound lane of S.R. 20 were blocked.

There's no word yet on the number of vehicles involved.

Troopers are investigating.

