PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A driver from Melrose, Florida died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Drew Blair, 41, was driving along County Road 219 at Hall Road around 10:20 p.m. when his Toyota Tundra ran off the road and hit a tree.

Blair died from his injuries.

Two passengers were transported to UF Shands in Gainesville where one of them remains in serious condition.

