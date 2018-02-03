FHP: East Palatka man, 75, seriously injured in crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 75-year-old East Palatka man was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on State Road 207 at Gladys Avenue in East Palatka.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of a bus traveling north on S.R. 207 slowed down to turn right onto Gladys Avenue when a GMC Sierra pickup truck struck the rear of the bus.

The 75-year-old man driving the Sierra was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.

The 32-year-old man driving the bus was reportedly unhurt.

