FHP: Hawthorne motorcyclist killed in crash

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - A Hawthorne woman died after a crash Friday morning involving her Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Land Rover Range Rover, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Melrose Landing Boulevard at Cue Lake Boulevard.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old Jacksonville man driving the Range Rover was traveling east on Melrose Landing Boulevard when he attempted to turn left onto Cue Lake Boulevard.

That's when, troopers said, the driver of the Range Rover turned into the path of the motorcycle, which was heading west on Melrose Landing Boulevard, and the two vehicles collided.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 53-year-old Tracy Williams, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Range Rover was reportedly uninjured.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

