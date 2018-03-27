FHP: Hawthorne man dies after motorcycle collides with deer

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - A Hawthorne man died after his motorcycle collided with a deer Tuesday morning in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on State Road 20 near Morris Lake Lane in Hawthorne.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 59-year-old Mathew Moore, suffered critical injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he later died.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Highway Patrol report.

The deer died in the crash, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.