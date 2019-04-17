FHP: Man, 72, dies after farm tractor overturns

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old Melrose man died Tuesday afternoon after a farm tractor overturned, trapping him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 2 p.m. at a private residence on Paran Church Road, off Highway 100, just east of Melrose.

According to the Highway Patrol, Josef Szafraniec was operating a Ford farm tractor and leveling dirt. Troopers said Szafraniec was backing up the tractor, which had a box blade attached to it, when he approached a tall hill. That's when, according to troopers, the tractor went backward down the hill and Szafraniec was unable to get it back on level ground. Troopers said the tractor then overturned, trapping him underneath.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.