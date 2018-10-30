FHP: Man killed in 4-car collision in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A man from Interlachen died Monday afternoon in a crash involving three other vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to State Road 100 in Putnam County just before 5 p.m.

The man who died in the crash was driving in the wrong lane before his pickup truck hit a tree and overturned, according to FHP. A woman’s car was sideswiped when she tried to avoid crashing into his car. Investigators said two other vehicles were hit by debris during the crash.

Troopers have not identified the man killed in the crash. They say charges are pending.



