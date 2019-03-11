FHP: Motorcyclist killed in East Palatka hit-and-run crash

EAST PALATKA, Fla. - A motorcyclist died after a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

It happened about 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 207 and McCormick Road in East Palatka.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old Hastings man was driving a black Honda motorcycle north on S.R. 207 when a white pickup truck traveling east on McCormick Road ran a stop sign at the intersection and the motorcycle collided with the right side of the truck.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as Charles Blauser, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries, but later died, troopers said. The FHP report shows it's unclear whether he was wearing a helmet.

Troopers said the driver of the truck took off after the crash and was last seen heading east on McCormick Road.

The Highway Patrol on Monday asked for the public's help identifying the truck, which was described as possibly being a 2000 to 2012 model Chevrolet extended cab with right-side damage. Troopers noted the truck could also have black paint transfer on that side.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at *FHP. To remain anonymous, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

