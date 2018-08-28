FHP: Palatka driver killed after crashing into tree-trimming truck

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say charges are pending in a deadly crash on State Road 100 in Putnam County.

Justin R. Brooks, 24, from Palatka died Monday night when his Hyundai Sonata collided with a tree-trimming truck traveling eastbound on SR-100, just west of South Dodge Lane.

According to FHP, the truck driver tried to avoid the collision but was not successful.

Charges are pending in the investigation and troopers are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

