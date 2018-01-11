FHP: Palatka man, 23, killed in single-vehicle crash

PALATKA, Fla. - A 23-year-old Palatka man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported about 10:30 p.m. on Browns Landing Road, north of Acorn Drive.

Troopers said Bryan Hayes was driving a Nissan Frontier south when the pickup truck reached a curve, traveled off the road and hit several trees.

Hayes was thrown from the Nissan and died at the scene, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

