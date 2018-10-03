FHP: Palatka woman killed in head-on collision

PALATKA, Fla. - A woman from Palatka died Tuesday night in a head-on collision, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pamela Leonard, 44, was traveling eastbound on State Road 20 just before 11 p.m. when her SUV crashed into another car driven by Brandon Macdonald, 23, from Palm Coast.

Both Leonard and Macdonald were transported to Putnam Community Medical Center where Leonard was pronounced dead.

Macdonald suffered minor injuries from the crash.

In the FHP report , investigators said McDonald was wearing his seatbelt, whereas Leonard was not.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.