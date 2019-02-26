FHP: Pedestrian hit on State Road 207 in critical condition

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car on State Road 207 in Putnam County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was hit when he exited his stopped car. He was identified as Trenton Luke of Palatka.

Luke was flown to Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida, where the FHP said he is in critical condition.

Charges in the case were pending, FHP said.

