FHP searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver who hit a woman and then took off in Putnam County.

The woman, 40, is from Interlachen and has not yet been identified. The crash took place on SR-20, west of Wippletree Road, just after midnight on Wednesday. Investigators say the woman was walking on the shoulder of the road when she was hit by a Dodge Ram. The driver then took off and abandoned the truck at the scene, reported FHP.

This remains an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

