FHP: Woman seriously injured in crash on SR 207

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old Satsuma woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. on State Road 207 near Jim Bryant Road.

According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of a GMC Yukon was heading west on S.R. 207 and slowed down due to a cyclist traveling in the bike lane. Troopers said the driver of a Hyundai Tucson traveling behind the GMC did not notice that the driver had slowed down and struck the back of the GMC.

Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old Satsuma woman, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Yukon, a 73-year-old Interlachen man, and his passenger, a 71-year-old Interlachen woman, were reportedly uninjured.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

