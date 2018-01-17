Florida man charges naked at relative in sex assault, deputies say

BOSTWICK, Fla. - A 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 58-year-old female relative at gunpoint Tuesday was found hiding in the woods nearby by a Putnam County Sheriff's Office K-9, deputies said.

The woman told deputies she fought off Kalib Luther Alexander, a distant relative, when he attacked her and then drove to a Circle K on North Highway 17 and called the Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, the woman said Alexander was at her home in the Bostwick area when he ran down the hallway completely naked and pushed her toward her bedroom. She said she told him, “No,” and struggled with him as they fell onto the bed and he tried to pull off her clothes.

During the struggle, Alexander grabbed a loaded .22 caliber rifle next to the bed and tried to cover the woman's face with a blanket, deputies said.

After she got away and called deputies, they went to the home to try to find Alexander, the Sheriff's Office said.

He had run off, but Deputy Emmett Merritt deployed his K-9 partner, “Putnam,” who tracked Alexander to where he was hiding about 50 yards into a nearby wooded area, deputies said.

Deputies said they found the .22 rifle under the sheets in the woman's bed.

Alexander was arrested after an interview and taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he was booked on one felony charge of sexual assault.

He is being held without bond.

