Interlachen man with violent criminal past back behind bars

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - Flashing blue lights, the sound of tightening handcuffs and the reading of Miranda rights have been a constant occurrence for a 27-year-old Interlachen man.

This last weekend was no different for Lonnie Allen Devane, who was once sentenced to prison for shooting another man in the chest over a woman.

Devane was arrested Sunday and charged with:

Hit-and-run,

Leaving the scene of a crash,

Driving while on a suspended license,

Domestic battery by strangulation,

Kidnapping and

Damage to property.

According to a Putnam County offense report obtained by News4Jax, Devane’s trip back behind bars happened Sunday afternoon when Putnam County sheriff's deputies were called to investigate reckless driving on O’Farrell Avenue in Interlachen.

Before arriving at the scene, deputies said they had already been given a name they were all too familiar with: Devane. A 911 dispatcher told deputies that Devane was driving recklessly and had hit his girlfriend, who was with him in the car, according to the offense report.

A deputy located Devane a short time later and questioned him. Devane told the deputy he was not driving and whoever said they saw him was mistaken.

The deputy then asked to speak to Devane’s girlfriend, who the deputy said came out of the house with a noticeable dark bruise around her eye that extended to her nose.

The report states the woman told the deputy that Devane hit her, choked her and broke the windshield of her car by hitting it. The woman went on to explain to the deputy that the incident started at Devane’s home Sunday morning when he took the title to her car, hit the windshield with his fist, causing it to break, then hit the woman in the face with a bag before choking her.

According to the report, Devane told the woman to get out of the driver’s seat and the woman told him that he was not taking her car. That’s when investigators said Devane yanked her out of the driver’s seat, got inside and drove off backward out the driveway before hitting a tree across the street.

The report states Devane took off down the street and then returned a short time later, demanding that the woman get inside the car. According to the report, when she refused, he got out, grabbed her by the neck and forced her into the vehicle. She told deputies that Devane forced her to drive. She said when she refused to drive, she was punched in the face until she started to drive the car.

While the car was in motion, deputies said, the woman was punched in the face multiple times, causing her have a panic attack. It was during her panic attack, the woman said, that Devane pulled the emergency brake, causing her car to slide, and when the car came to a stop, Devane took over driving.

After driving around for 20 minutes, the woman told deputies, they returned to Devane’s home, where he hit her in the face and choked her until she nearly passed out.

Devane was later arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he was ordered held on $10,500 bond.

Devane has a violent criminal past that dates back to 2007, when at age 16 he was arrested in Clay County for shooting Joseph Weir, 20, in the chest with a small-caliber handgun. According to a 2007 published report, the two had been arguing over a woman when Devane pulled the trigger. After being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Devane was sentenced to four years in prison.

A background check also revealed that, in 2013, he was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted in Putnam County of grand theft, burglary, aggravated assault and narcotics possession. While incarcerated, he was found guilty of smuggling contraband into the prison.

News4Jax was unable to learn the condition of the woman who was allegedly assaulted on Sunday, and it’s unclear if she required medical attention for her injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.