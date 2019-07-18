Jury convicts Putnam County man of fondling child

PALATKA, Fla. - A 53-year-old Putnam County man was convicted Wednesday of repeatedly fondling a child.

A Putnam County jury deliberated for 3 hours before convicting William Ray Swinehart of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years of age.

Swinehart will be sentenced Sept. 4.

He faces a 25-year minimum mandatory prison sentence with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Between March 1, 2018, and September 6, 2018, Swinehart touched the child’s genitals and buttocks repeatedly.

The child victim told a family member about the inappropriate contact and the family member told law enforcement.

