Man, 70, accused of stabbing daughter, son-in-law

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - A 70-year old Interlachen man was arrested in connection to a double stabbing Thursday at a home on Orchid Avenue, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Patrick Bailey is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. He was booked Thursday into the Putnam County jail, where he was ordered held on $200,000 bond.

Deputies have not revealed a motive behind the alleged attack, but they said Bailey stabbed two family members.

According to investigators, the knife attack began on the front porch. Bailey’s son-in-law told deputies he was sitting on the porch when Bailey came up from behind and put a knife to his neck. While trying to get away, according to deputies, the son-in-law was stabbed the back.

At some point, according to investigators, Bailey stabbed his daughter in the stomach while she and her daughter were inside the house. Both the victims managed to escape and wait for help.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Bailey standing outside the home while holding the knife. He complied with commands to surrender and was taken into custody.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said the family moved here less than a year ago and that there have never been any problems until now.

"It's a situation. I wished nothing happened and that there was some way I could help her and the family because they seem so nice," the neighbor said. "I hope they figure out why it happened.”

Bailey’s daughter and son-in-law were both taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Deputies said his daughter suffered a 4-inch stab wound in her stomach and his son-in-law suffered three stab wounds in his back.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.