Man accused of recording videos while teenage girl was taking shower

SATSUMA, Fla. - An arrest has been made nearly two years after a 15-year-old girl told Putnam County investigators she was a victim of video voyeurism.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jason Troy Lane, 39, of Satsuma. He is facing one count of video voyeurism on a 15-year-old girl. Lane was taken into custody by Clay County deputies on a warrant out of Putnam County.

According to the complaint affidavit, the teenage girl was visiting Lane’s home off Highway 17 in early June 2017 when she was victimized by an alleged act of video voyeurism.

Investigators told News4Jax that the girl was taking a shower when Lane slid a cellphone under the bathroom door and recorded videos and took photos.

The affidavit states that on June 11, 2017, a person received a frantic phone call from the girl, asking to be picked up.

The girl told investigators that she discovered the images by accident. She said her cellphone battery died, so she had to use Lane’s phone to contact her parent or legal guardian. While holding his phone, the girl told investigators, she accidentally discovered disturbing images and six disturbing videos that were recorded while she was in the shower, according to the affidavit. The girl said she then put the phone down and tried to act normal.

The alleged crime was reported to both the Department of Children and Families and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

A Putnam County detective spoke with Lane but details of the conversation were mostly redacted from the affidavit, though the affidavit said that Lane denied having any videos on his phone and "Lane stated he was 'embarrassed' and deleted the video."

The case was sent to the State Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors got a judge to sign a warrant for Lane's arrest in late August 2017.

Investigators told News4Jax they had been looking for Lane since the warrant was signed.

On Friday, Clay County deputies arrested Lane in Green Cove Springs.

He has bonded out of the Clay County jail, online jail records show.

