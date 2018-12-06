Man arrested in Putnam County charged in estranged wife's death

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing his estranged wife in Ocala was arrested by Putnam County deputies.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Bo Pete Jeffrey, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Jeffrey, 48.

Investigators said on Nov. 27, deputies were sent to the Holiday Trav-L-Park RV Resort on West Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala after Jeffrey was reported missing. Detectives spoke to Patience Burton, 47, who deputies said was later arrested for making false statements in regard to Bo Pete and Lisa Jeffery.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home where the couple lived, the Sheriff's Office said. That's where Lisa Jeffery was found dead.

Bo Pete Jeffrey was taken into custody.

