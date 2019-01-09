FHP: Man charged with DUI manslaughter in 2018 Satsuma crash

A man was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter in a Satsuma single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old woman last February, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Kyle Brandon Wade is also charged with DUI with serious bodily injury.

Wade, 25, was booked into the Putnam County jail at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday and his bond was set at $60,000, according to online jail records.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. Feb. 25, 2018, on U.S. Highway 17 at East Buffalo Bluff Road in Satsuma.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler heading north went off the road and crashed into a tree. Troopers said the impact forced the Jeep back onto the road, where it overturned.

Alexis Reannon Wade was killed in the crash, troopers said.

Kyle Brandon Wade has been arrested for DUI Manslaughter, DUI-SBI, and DUI for the crash that killed 24 year old Alexis Reannon Wade. The crash happened in Putnam County on Feb. 25,2018 along US 17 near Buffalo Bluff Rd East, with a BAC of .140. Bond has been set at $60,000.00. pic.twitter.com/sWzLHMhhre — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 9, 2019

