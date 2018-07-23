Man shot in Palatka dies at hospital

PALATKA, Fla. - A 41-year-old man shot in the head Sunday afternoon after what Palatka police described as a domestic dispute has died.

Police said Shawn Medlock was shot about 4:10 p.m. at the Annie Spells Senior Community Apartments on Crill Avenue and taken to Putnam Community Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect, who was not named by police, was at the scene when officers arrived. That person was taken into custody, but was cooperating in the investigation and had not been arrested or charged as of Monday morning.

Police have not released the gender of the person who filed the shot.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Crime Scene Unit responded and processed the crime scene. The State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit is assisting in the investigation.

