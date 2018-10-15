Man shot, killed behind Palatka apartment

Police called before dawn Monday about a suspicious person at an apartment complex on Pine Needle Circle found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound outside the back door, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Officers were called at 5:15 a.m. and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The man has been identified but his name was not released pending next of kin notification.

Palatka officers said the death was considered suspicious. Detectives and crime scene units were at the scene Monday investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Capt. Tobby Williams at 386-329-0115. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

