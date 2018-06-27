Marion county woman killed in Palatka crash

PALATKA, Fla. - A wreck on State Road 19 in Putnam County killed a Marion County woman, Tuesday.

Meredith Hamilton Dawson, 29 from Weirsdale, Florida was killed when her Ford Expedition collided with another car on S.R. 19 at Nicole Drive, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report notes there was heavy rain at the time of the crash around 5:47 p.m.

Both cars landed in a ditch after the collision.

A man and woman from Leesburg were also transported to Putnam Community Medical for minor injuries.

Charges are pending in the crash, said FHP.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.