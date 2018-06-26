Motorcyclist dies after SR 20 crash, troopers say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - An Interlachen woman died after a crash Monday afternoon involving her Harley-Davidson motorcycle and another vehicle in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at State Road 20 and Shopping Center Drive, which is a four-way intersection controlled by traffic lights.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old woman driving a Kia Forte was stopped at the Dollar General exit for a couple of seconds and then pulled out onto S.R. 20, crossed the eastbound lanes and approached the westbound lanes.

That's when, troopers said, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling west on S.R. 20 collided with the front passenger side fender of the Kia.

The motorcyclist, who was identified by troopers as 64-year-old Beatrice Murphy, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where she died.

According to the Highway Patrol report, she was not wearing a helmet.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries, but remained at the scene after the crash.

According to the FHP report, investigators are still working to determine which motorist had the green traffic signal.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol and leave contact information for Cpl. K. Vega.

