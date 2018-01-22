Multi-agency investigation yields 10 arrests

PALATKA, Fla. - A six-month, multi-agency drug investigation concluded Sunday with the arrests of 10 suspects, the Palatka Police Department said.

The investigation, deemed Operation New Year’s Restitution, consisted of undercover purchases of various drugs from 17 suspects throughout Palatka, police said.

Police on Sunday conducted a warrant sweep and arrested Eddie Walker, Floyd Murray, Robert Maggard, Anthony Calloway, Timothy Brinson, Rhodney Williams, Richard Adams, Eslie Lawrence, Sebrina Williams and another suspect, whose name has not been released.

Police said the following suspects are still at large: Annie Stewart, Freddie Lewis III, Larontae, Tywain Session Jr., Marvin Passmore, Kevin Daniels Jr. and Jarvis Sampson.

The Palatka Police Department Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals Taskforce aided in the investigation.

Anyone who knows the location of the suspects still at large is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0800.



