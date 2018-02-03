Naked driver takes off after crashing into day care, troopers say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Crescent City woman found naked inside her vehicle after a Thursday night crash in East Palatka was taken to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman crashed her Buick Century into the Stay and Play Daycare Center on South U.S. Highway 17 in San Mateo.

The Buick then headed north on U.S. Highway 17, where it was observed driving recklessly at a high rate of speed with the undercarriage sparking while passing a Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputy who was unable to stop the vehicle and did not pursue, troopers said.

The Buick traveled through the left turn lane of U.S. Highway 17 northbound at the intersection of State Road 207. Troopers said that's when the vehicle collided with the inside curb median.

The left front of the Buick collided with a median palm tree, toppling the tree, troopers said. The vehicle overturned twice and came to final stop on its roof across both northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17, facing north.

The woman was found in the Buick completely nude and was aggressively combative with first responders, which resulted in a Taser deployment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.

The woman, who suffered critical injuries, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

