NTSB: Pilot lost track of altitude before Putnam County crash

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. - Federal investigators say a pilot whose float plane crashed in Putnam County last month appears to have lost track of his altitude shortly before impact.

The SeaRey plane piloted by 79-year-old James Goolsby went down in a lake in Crescent City about 5 p.m. July 16, a half-hour after taking off from Eagles Nest Aerodrome, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Goolsby survived and swam ashore afterward.

A preliminary report released by the NTSB shows Goolsby was testing out the plane’s engine at the time. He said he was returning to the airport for a landing when he "lost depth perception" and pushed the stick forward. "Instantly I find myself underwater," Goolsby said.

"A subsequent engine test run was performed by friends of the pilot, who reported that the engine started immediately, accelerated smoothly, and ran continuously without interruption," the panel noted in its report.

An airline transport pilot, Goolsby has logged approximately 25,900 total flight hours, but just four of them were in the kind of aircraft involved in the crash. Though he was not seriously hurt, the plane was "substantially damaged."

