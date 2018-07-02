Palatka man charged with 20 counts of child porn possession

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Palatka man was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Detectives said they arrested David Shannon Hudson following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said they discovered Hudson paid monthly for a Dropbox account, which contained videos of child pornography.

Detectives described the children in the videos as ranging from infants to under the age of 12.

None of the videos were created by Hudson, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday, detectives searched Hudson’s home on Sunset Lane and did not find computers or recording devices. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hudson told detectives he used a cellphone to access his Dropbox account.

Hudson, 46, was booked Friday into the Putnam County Jail, where he remained on $200,000 bond as of early Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.