Palatka man held at gunpoint after opening front door

PALATKA, Fla. - A man was arrested in Palatka after he knocked on the door of a home and pointed a shotgun at the man who answered, according to Putnam County deputies.

An arrest report finds Joshua Glenn Maxwell, 27, of Interlachen showed up Thursday night at a home on Silver Lake Drive. The man who answered was faced with Maxwell, who was pointing a 12-gauge shotgun.

At some point, the man who answered talked Maxwell into lowering his weapon, deputies said. Maxwell then left the home.

Deputies spoke to the man's son who witnessed the incident. The son and his father gave deputies the same account of what happened.

A deputy said while processing the incident report, he heard a shotgun blast just west of the home where the incident happened. In his report, the deputy noted he saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle driven by Maxwell.

The deputy then followed the vehicle into a trailer park across the street, where he pulled the driver over. That's when Maxwell was located and questioned about what happened.

Maxwell told deputies he pointed a gun at the other man because that man's son punched him in the face over a year ago.

Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He was taken to jail and given a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.