PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Palatka man was killed Sunday evening during an ATV crash in Putnam County, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the accident took place on Janice Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Keith Henry Nunley, 58, died when his ATV overturned and pinned him beneath it, according to FHP.

No other vehicles or injuries were involved.

