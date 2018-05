PALATKA, Fla. - The Palatka Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who died last week unexpectedly as a result of a medical condition.

K-9 Tango spent two years with the police department with his assigned partner, Officer Orestes Cossio, before passing way Friday.

The department shared news of Tango's death in a Facebook post Monday, thanking the canine for his service to the city.

A memorial service has not been announced.

