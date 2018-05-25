Palatka teen charged in attempted sex attack on jogger

PALATKA, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after a woman was attacked during a morning jog in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened at Ravine Gardens State Park on Twigg Street sometime between 7 and 9 a.m. Friday morning, Capt. Matt Newcomb told News4Jax.

The woman told deputies she was jogging when someone attacked her from behind. She said she fended off her attacker, who then took off running.

A short time later, an officer spotted a teen wearing clothes matching the description given by the victim, Newcomb said. The victim confirmed the teen was her attacker

The teen, whose name News4Jax is withholding because of his age, was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.

