Palatka woman charged with child neglect, intent to sell meth, more

PALATKA, Fla. - A mother was arrested Friday in the parking lot of Walgreens after officers said they found her smoking methamphetamine in the driver seat with her young son in the backseat, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Officers were responding to a call about possible child abuse when they spotted Alma Joiner and her son in the car.

Police discovered five bags of meth, two electronic cigarettes containing THC oil and various drug paraphernalia.

Joiner was charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She's being held on a $13,000 bond.

Her son was released into the care of a family member.

