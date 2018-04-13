Phone scammers posing as law enforcement officers, Putnam County deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn people about phone calls from scammers posing as law enforcement officers with the agency.

Deputies said numerous people in and around the county have received the telephone calls.

The imposter may identify him or herself as a certain deputy or, possibly, a captain with the agency. Deputies said the caller may inform the victim that they have a warrant out for them and will be arrested if they do not provide payment.

The caller will tell the victim to provide them with credit card information or to purchase gift cards and provide them with the numbers, deputies said.

The call may appear on caller ID as a local number, or appear to be from the Sheriff's Office, deputies said.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said this is a scam, adding that law enforcement agencies do not conduct this type of business over the telephone.

"Please inform the caller that you are aware the call is a scam and hang up," a release from the Sheriff's Office said. "Do not engage them in conversation, as they may cause you to reveal information they can use."

Deputies said to not provide the callers with any type of banking, credit card or any other type of personal information.

