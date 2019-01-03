Police: Palatka commissioner's son killed in New Year's Eve shooting

PALATKA, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed New Year's Eve at a Palatka apartment complex, authorities said.

The Palatka Police Department identified him as Jahme Jones, the son of Palatka City Commissioner Tammie McCaskill Williams, according to the Palatka Daily News.

Police said they responded about 10:20 p.m. Monday to the apartment complex on Campbell Street, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the park area of the complex.

Jones was taken to the Putnam Community Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators said they later learned Jones and a 34-year-old Palatka man had been involved in a disturbance that led to a physical altercation between the two men. At some point during the fight, according to police, Jones was shot.

Detectives said they believe the altercation between the two men stemmed from an argument the 34-year-old man had with a woman earlier in the evening.

The Police Department said Wednesday the 34-year-old was interviewed, but "had not been arrested or formally charged."

The case is being investigated by the Police Department Detective Division and the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit.

