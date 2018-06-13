Putnam County barn fire sends 1 to hospital

PALATKA, Fla. - A male suffered burns as a result of a barn fire Wednesday afternoon in Palatka, a spokesman for Putnam County Fire Rescue said.

Multiple units, as well as the state fire marshal, responded about 4:15 p.m. to the structure fire on Johns Place.

Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Paul Flateau said the male would be airlifted to the UF Health Shands Burn Center in Gainesville. His age and his condition were unknown.

The cause of the blaze is also unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.