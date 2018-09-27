Putnam County corrections lieutenant resigns after internal investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Lieutenant resigned Thursday morning after detectives forwarded battery charges to the State Attorney's Office.

Lt. Samad Green submitted his resignation after learning he would be terminated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Green's separation from the agency follows a two-month Internal Affairs investigation that the Sheriff's Office said discovered his off-duty actions warranted his dismissal.

"Samad was very well thought of by his peers and those he supervised,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in the news release. “He was a role model for others in the department of corrections. I am both disappointed and saddened by his behavior that led to his separation from the agency, but I expect more from my employees and have zero tolerance for domestic violence."

The internal investigation was sparked by an assault reported in August at Green's residence.

When deputies responded Aug. 3 to the home, they said they received conflicting stories from Green; the victim, who is related to Green; and a witness about a verbal argument that heightened to a physical altercation.

"Green was not arrested the night of the incident because all parties were too intoxicated to give deputies a clear understanding of what happened the night of the incident," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Though he was not arrested, deputies said, Green was suspended and both a criminal investigation and the internal investigation began.

At the end of the criminal investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office, battery charges were forwarded to the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office. Green was then notified he would be fired prior to his resignation.

"Green’s grounds for termination were for gross violation of a general order by engaging in conduct unbecoming an officer which affects the discipline, good order and reputation of the agency," the Sheriff's Office said in the news release. "By participating in this activity, Green’s actions could detract from and severely affect public trust and faith in the agency."

Green, a 13-year employee with the Sheriff's Office, was promoted to lieutenant in December.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Green had been disciplined three prior times since 2006. In 2006, Green was given a one-day suspension and a written reprimand over a breach of security at the Putnam County Jail. The following year, Green was given a written reprimand after deputies said he released the wrong inmate. In 2012, the Sheriff's Office said, a "violation of a general order" resulted in Green receiving a 24-hour suspension, a written reprimand and a 6-month probation.

