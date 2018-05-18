Putnam County couple faces charges after Palatka drug bust

PALATKA, Fla. - A Palatka couple was arrested Friday on a list of charges after deputies found a stockpile of drugs, guns and cash during a raid of their home, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Hunter, 38, and his wife, Pasha, 41, each face charges of cocaine possession with intent to sell, methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and marijuana possession with intent to sell, the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives got a search warrant for the couple's home and two vehicles after a civil process deputy went by the Laurel Street earlier in the week and smelled marijuana coming from inside, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies raided the home, they recovered cocaine, prescription pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and plastic bags, four guns and about $700 in cash, the news release stated.

Deputies also encountered a pregnant woman who lives at the home. She was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. While she was not charged in connection with the raid, the Department of Children and Families was notified.

The Hunters were taken into custody and booked into the Putnam County jail, where Pasha Hunter is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail. A bond amount was not immediately available for her husband, who's also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.