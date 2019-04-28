Head-on crash leaves woman dead, 2 men seriously hurt

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead and two men seriously injured after a head-on crash on State Road 20 near SW 56th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Honda Civic driven by Sean Creamer, 38, was heading west on State Road 20, with Martha Scott, 53, in the passenger seat. When Creamer tried to pass another car in a no passing zone, the front of Civic slammed head-on into the front of a Camry.

Scott was killed in the crash and Creamer was critically injured, according to FHP.

The driver of the Camry, Delvis Eason, 44, was hurt and was listed in serious condition, according to investigators.

The FHP said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

