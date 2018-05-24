Putnam County deputies arrest 5 on drug charges

EAST PALATKA, Fla. - Deputies arrested five people on various drug charges at an East Palatka home Wednesday night, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation began more than a month ago after the Sheriff's Office said it received multiple complaints from neighbors about the Pine Street residence.

Members of the Drug Unit and SWAT served a search warrant at the residence at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies said, Mitchell McKinnon III ran from the house and was later found behind the property. Deputies said they also found a bag containing cocaine in the area where he was discovered.

McKinnon, 37, of San Mateo, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet a house of worship and resisting an officer without violence.

Deputies said they found cocaine when they searched James Lawrence Bartley.

Bartley, 23, of East Palatka, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

While searching the home, deputies said, they found cocaine, marijuana and prescription narcotics.

BeJay Nelson, 51, of Palatka, was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling used for keeping, using or selling illegal drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of marijuana and drug equipment possession.

Everett Dean Dallas Jr., 30, of Palatka, was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling used for keeping, using or selling illegal drugs, distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and drug equipment possession.

During a search of Robert Shaun Landrum, deputies said, they found less than 1 gram of marijuana.

Landrum, 27, of Palatka, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

All five were taken to the Putnam County Jail.

